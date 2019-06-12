Man found near East Memphis church with gunshot wound to the chest has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being shot in the chest overnight in East Memphis.

According to police, the unresponsive man was located in the middle of the roadway right next to New Testament Christian Church on Mt Moriah near Quince. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

It's unclear if the shooting happened at that location. WREG's Melissa Moon said authorities were searching the area for evidence but quickly cleared the scene, possibly indicating they are looking for another crime scene.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.