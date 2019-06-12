× Man accused of raping 16-year-old runaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he raped a 16-year-old runaway.

On June 11, authorities located a missing juvenile inside a motel room in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.

It was quickly discovered that the room the girl had self admittedly been staying in for several days was booked under the name Tommie Purdy. When questioned about Purdy, the teen stated they were sharing the room and that they had performed sex acts together on two separate occasions.

Purdy was arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape.