Live at 9: Mayor Strickland, Good Shepherd Pharmacy, “Parked:The Play” & Watecooler Wednesday

Interview with Mayor Jim Strickland

The budget for the city of Memphis comes with raises for public safety workers and no tax increase for Bluff City residents. Meanwhile, the plans for Tom Lee park remain on hold and some a questioning Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s decision to sit out on the Memphis People’s Convention recently.

The mayor joined us on Wednesday to discuss these items and more.

The Good Shepherd Pharmacy

The non-profit Good Shepherd Pharmacy has helped Memphis residents in need for years. The founder Dr. Phil Baker joined us to talk about a new effort underway.

"Parked: The Play"

It's not everyday you see your debut novel come to life on stage but that's exactly what happened for Arkansas native and current Memphis resident Anna Land.

Land talked about the experience and how you can see "Parked: The Play" right here in the Mid-South.

Watercooler Wednesday

If given the chance would you take a time-out from your marriage or relationship? Plus, more Americans are feeling guilty for taking a little "me time." Danni Bruns, Corie Ventura and Todd Demers discussed this and more on Watercooler Wednesday.