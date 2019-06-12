× Four indicted in carjacking, first-degree murder cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were indicted by a Shelby County grand jury in connection to a carjacking and first-degree murder case from late last year.

Carlos Craft, Demetrius Harris and Marcus Brown were charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Jacobi Wesley, 14, was also indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery charges.

Previous reporting by WREG indicated that the first crime they were charged in connection to happened Thursday, November 29, 2018, in the 100 block of South Cox Street. The victim had just pulled into his driveway when several men robbed and then pulled a gun on him before driving away in his Mercedes Benz.

During this carjacking, a white Toyota Tacoma pickup was also used by the suspects, police said.

Several hours later, Xavier Shotwell, 35, was shot to death in his truck on Summer Avenue. Another man who was in the truck but was not injured told police the suspects approached Shotwell and attempted to rob him. They rammed his truck with their vehicle, then began shooting, police said.

The suspects sped off in a black Mercedes, and a white pickup was also seen in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Police said the occupants of that truck were also involved.

The black Mercedes was later found abandoned and burned nearby at Orchi and Highland.

Police eventually located the white pickup and arrested all six individuals inside, including Craft, Harris and Brown. Initially authorities refrained from identifing the juvenile suspects involved but said they were 13,14 and 15 respectively.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced that four suspects had been indicted. It’s unclear if the charges against the others arrested were dropped or if they are still pursuing charges.