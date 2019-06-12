Does It Work: The Eyebrow Hair Remover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Amy Burress the eyes are the window to the soul. As a makeup artist and stylist, she definitely knows the importance of a clean brow.

"It's the frame of your eye, your face. And if your brows are shaped nicely, then it's going to be a clean canvas for your eye makeup."

Hopefully, The Eyebrow Hair Remover can truly erase those unwanted eyebrow stubble without causing us pain. It's shaped like a pen, has a built-in LED light and comes with two replacement tips plus instructions.

As for the buzz, Burress quickly noted it sounded "like if you're getting a tattoo. That machine buzz."

Burress pinned back her hair and was ready to go. To chart our results along the way, we took a before photo of her eyes and really focused on her left eye.

"This is where I grow the fastest. I have some little stubble but not much. This is where we're gonna focus."

After the first try, the stubble was still there. Burress tried again making sure to make small circular motions as the instructions stated. Again, it didn't work during the test.

"Did it get the hair?"

"No. It really didn't."

A lot of work for zero results.

"I went circular, back and forth. I put more pressure on that area. Still nothing."

Eyebrow Hair Remover, you failed the Does It Work test.