Child injured debris during overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another overnight shooting had police investigating in two different areas.

Police said a shooting happened on St. Elmo Avenue and the victims drove to a home on Nadine near Brookmeade seeking help.

We know that a car was covered in bullet holes and that a child was hit by debris. Thankfully, the child is expected to be okay and no one was taken to the hospital.

