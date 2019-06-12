Child injured debris during overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another overnight shooting had police investigating in two different areas.

Police said a shooting happened on St. Elmo Avenue and the victims drove to a home on Nadine near Brookmeade seeking help.

We know that a car was covered in bullet holes and that a child was hit by debris. Thankfully, the child is expected to be okay and no one was taken to the hospital.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

