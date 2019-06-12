× Apartment fire leads investigators to alleged meth lab near Germantown

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities say a fire in an apartment in southeast Shelby County led to the discovery of a meth lab and the arrest of a 20-year-old man who lived there.

According to court documents, a fire broke out May 27 on Red Osier Drive, at the Miller Creek at Germantown apartments near Winchester and Forest Hill-Irene.

The unit was home to Caden Farese, who fled the scene during the fire. Farese was later picked up by Germantown Police responding to a report of a man acting erratically, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital. There, hospital staff found methamphetamine in his clothing, documents state.

Meanwhile, a contractor restoring the unit after the fire told managers and a sheriff’s office detective he found drug paraphernalia and chemicals inside the apartment. Deputies executed a search warrant at the unit and say they found chemicals and materials used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Farese was arrested May 31 and charged with manufacture/deliver/sale or possession of methamphetamine and two other related drug charges. His bond was set last Friday at $1 million. It was posted Monday.