Apartment fire leads investigators to alleged meth lab near Germantown

Posted 10:55 am, June 12, 2019, by

Caden Farese

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities say a fire in an apartment in southeast Shelby County led to the discovery of a meth lab and the arrest of a 20-year-old man who lived there.

According to court documents, a fire broke out May 27 on Red Osier Drive, at the Miller Creek at Germantown apartments near Winchester and Forest Hill-Irene.

The unit was home to Caden Farese, who fled the scene during the fire. Farese was later picked up by Germantown Police responding to a report of a man acting erratically, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital. There, hospital staff found methamphetamine in his clothing, documents state.

Meanwhile, a contractor restoring the unit after the fire told managers and a sheriff’s office detective he found drug paraphernalia and chemicals inside the apartment. Deputies executed a search warrant at the unit and say they found chemicals and materials used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Farese was arrested May 31 and charged with manufacture/deliver/sale or possession of methamphetamine and two other related drug charges. His bond was set last Friday at $1 million. It was posted Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.