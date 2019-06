Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three World War II veterans from the Mid-South are back home Monday night after an unforgettable trip to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

They were joined by 11 others from around the country. The trip was made possible by the Mid-South group Forever Young Senior Veterans.

Family and friends welcomed the trio of heroes back home. One veteran said he had "the time of my life."

They visited Normandy, where Allied forces landed on the beach to fight German forces occupying France.

They also met President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.