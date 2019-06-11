× Woman accused of pulling out gun during dispute with neighbors near Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an argument between neighbors turned violent when one of them pulled out a gun.

Yazmeen Zaragza says The View at Shelby Farms apartment complex is normally quiet. But police say a woman interrupted that calm in May.

They say Darteia Handy was trying to park her car at the same time her neighbors were driving by. Handy accused them of almost hitting her Dodge Challenger and eventually followed them to their apartment.

That’s when police say Handy got out of the car while waving a handgun and threatening to pistol whip her neighbors.

Zaragza says she lives in the same building as the suspect and that the incident is all out of character.

“Everybody that stays here is quiet and stays to themselves, so I don’t know how true that is.”

Police say the suspect eventually left, and no one was hurt.

Handy was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault. According to court records, she posted bond Tuesday.