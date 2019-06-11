× Veteran gets new roof on Oakhaven house thanks to donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South veteran has a new roof over her head thanks to a donation.

Workers with Contracting Pro installed a new roof on Navy veteran Yvette Mickey’s house in the Oakhaven area.

The roofing materials and labor were donated as part of a national project by Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes to provide new and upgraded roofs for veterans and their families.

Mickey says she’s grateful for the donation.

“Man, this is like an act from God, because I prayed and i fasted and i asked God to send me somebody that would help me and he did,” she said.

Since the program began in 2016, more than 120 veterans nationwide have received new roofs.