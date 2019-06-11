× Two-month-old child caught in the middle of violent dispute in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of firing shots at a woman who was holding a child at the corner of Tunica and Hubert in north Memphis on Monday. But investigators say she also pointed a gun at him.

A woman, who says she’s friends with the young woman and 20-year-old Zachary Coburn, says the explosive exchange boils down to, “just two people that love each other just decided to go their separate ways.”

The woman didn’t want us to identify her, but said it’s tough seeing Coburn’s mugshot.

“That’s like my little brother. Both of them is like my family. One of them is like my little sister. I was trying to adopt her, and he is like my little brother.”

A juvenile court officer was already in the area attempting to serve a subpoena when he saw a young woman racing down the street before crashing into barriers.

The deputy said she got out of the car holding a 2-month-old baby in one hand and a gun in the other. She pointed a gun at the home at the same time Coburn was pointing a rifle at her.

The deputy ordered them both to drop their weapons. They agreed and were taken into custody.

The baby was unharmed.

The young woman told investigators she went to a home on Hubert to get clothes. But when she arrived Coburn threatened to kill her. He then fired four to five shots at her while she ran away.

But Coburn claims the young mother flashed a gun in her waistband as soon as she showed up and threatened to shoot up the house.

The former couple’s friend has this explanation for the poor choices that were allegedly made.

“They don’t know what it is to be grown, and that’s pretty much what it is. A lot of kids trying to be grown.”

Coburn was charged with carjacking in the past. It’s unclear if the young woman involved is facing charges as a minor.