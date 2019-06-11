× Report: Memphis Grizzlies to hire new head coach from Bucks staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN is reporting that the Memphis Grizzlies are hiring Taylor Jenkins as the team’s next head coach.

Jenkins is an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Tuesday morning on Twitter.

According to NBA.com, Jenkins was hired by Milwaukee in June 2018 and had previously worked as an assistant coach at Atlanta.

Jenkins would become the Grizzlies’ fifth head coach since 2013. The team dismissed former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in April after less than two years.

