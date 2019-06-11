No criminal charges against officer following Berclair shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against the officer involved in a deadly shooting more than a year ago in Berclair.

In a letter to Memphis Police Director Michael Rawlings, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said the officer "was in uniform and in the act of lawfully apprehending a suspect wanted in two nearby shootings that occurred a short time earlier." She went on to say that "the suspect’s threats and actions gave the lieutenant abundant reason to fear for his life and to act with lethal force in self-defense.”

According to investigators, officers received a call on April 21, 2018 that a man had robbed and injured two people along Summer Avenue. The victims were able to give police a description of the suspect and a person matching that description was eventually located.

The police officer ordered the man to stop, but instead he began running and fell.

As the officer got out of his car, he reportedly drew his weapon and ordered the suspect to show his hands. It was then that the officer is said to have realized that the suspect had something in his hands.

The suspect quickly rolled over while shouting "I'm going to kill you" and was shot twice. He later died from his injuries.

Lab results showed that the suspect, later identified as Terrance Carlton, 25, had amphetamine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana in his system. His DNA was also found on the same gun that was used to shoot the two victims earlier that evening, the district attorney's office said.

The incident was recorded on the officer's body camera and a nearby store camera.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation handles all deadly shootings involving the police. They gathered the information and then handed the report over the district's attorney's office. Those files were made available and can be viewed below.

Click here to view the TBI file

Crestcore surveillance video

Crestcore surveillance video two

Investigator video of crime scene

Officer body camera video