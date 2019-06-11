× New Tennessee ID cards needed to board planes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennesseans will soon need the state’s new Real ID drivers licenses and ID cards in order to board commercial flights, to go into federal buildings or enter military bases.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security will start issuing them July 1 at all driver services centers.

The Real ID cards will be needed to fly in the United States and access certain federal buildings after Oct. 1, 2020.

The law that put those cards into effect was signed in 2005.