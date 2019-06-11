Man caught on camera robbing Metro PCS employees at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance footage captured a man robbing a Metro PCS in the 1100 block of South Bellevue Boulevard at gunpoint on Sunday, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, officers arrived on the scene just before 3 p.m. They were told a man who entered the store armed with a handgun demanded money from the register and safe.

The suspect took an “undetermined amount of cash” after he forced everyone to the ground.

He was last seen fleeing northbound on foot from the business. He’s described as 5-feet 10 to 6-feet-1 inches and 160 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy hoodie, gloves, black pants and grey over white sneakers.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.