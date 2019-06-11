× Man accused of kidnapping woman from work, assaulting her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman from her work and assaulted her in October 2018.

According to the victim, she was leaving her job in southeast Memphis when Tamagan Booker drove up, pulled out a gun and told her to get in the vehicle. He then struck her in the face and told her that he would kill both her and her family if she didn’t comply.

Where they went immediately after the kidnapping is unclear, but the victim stated that Booker eventually forced her to spend the night at Pleasure Inn on Lester Street. The following morning, he dropped her off at her work and threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened.

Several hours later, he again forced her into a car and took her to the Days Inn on American Way. As they were walking to the room, the victim said she saw two men waiting inside and feared for her life. She quickly ran to the lobby and called for help.

The woman who picked her up several minutes later told police that the victim was being chased around the property by a man. She then took the victim to the police station to file a report.

Booker was arrested on Monday, June 10, and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.