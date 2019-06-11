Local street gets new signs after spelling change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local street with a controversial name has new signs Tuesday morning.

What was formerly Forrest Avenue has been officially changed to Forest Avenue.

Earlier this year Shelby County leaders approved the spelling change after residents raised concerns about its potential ties to Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest.

It reportedly cost the city about $5,000 to replace the street signs. About 350 different properties are affected by the name change.

