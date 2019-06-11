× Hardaway adds ex-Suns assistant Toppert to Memphis’ staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added more NBA experience to his staff by hiring former Phoenix Suns assistant Cody Toppert.

Toppert spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach and director of player development on a Suns staff headed by Igor Kokoskov. The staff was fired at the end of the season.

Toppert will be an assistant coach at Memphis. He replaces Sam Mitchell, a former NBA coach who left Memphis’ staff after the 2018-19 season to pursue a business opportunity. Hardaway and Memphis assistant Mike Miller are former NBA players.

Before joining the Suns’ staff, Toppert spent three seasons coaching in the NBA G League. He was an assistant with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers from 2015-17 and head coach of the Northern Arizona Suns in 2017-18.

Toppert was a four-year starter at Cornell from 2001-05.