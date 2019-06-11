× Governor Lee scheduled to sign expungement bill during Memphis tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling around Memphis making several stops in the next two days.

On Tuesday, Lee’s day starts at the University of Memphis where he is scheduled to sign a bill that would eliminate the state fee for getting charges expunged. Lee stated during his first State of the State address that this bill would be one of his legislative priorities.

Later this afternoon, he will be teaming up with Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray to speak with children and volunteers with YMCA’s Y on the Fly program, which provides books, food, water safety education and other education programs for children in the community.

On Wednesday, the governor will head to the Seventh National Suicide and the Black Church Conference.