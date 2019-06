× $26k reward offered in Cofield murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $26,000 reward is being offered in connection to the recent murder of a prominent businessman.

Glenn Cofield was gunned down in Midtown on Friday night as he and his wife were leaving a charity event.

Crime Stoppers and the Memphis Police Department will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. concerning this homicide.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.