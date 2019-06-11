12-year-old girl fatally shot by brother in Horn Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A 12-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her 12-year-old brother in Horn Lake, Mississippi Monday afternoon, the Horn Lake Police Department said.

The deputy chief told WREG the shooting happened at 3:20 p.m.

A group of juveniles were playing with a gun in the home when it suddenly went off. The bullet went through the 12-year-old's boy's hand first before it struck his sister.

She was taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital where she later died.

No adults were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are still investigating where the gun came from and who owns it. They're still determining if charges will be filed.