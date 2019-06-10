TBI investigating deadly shooting in Lauderdale County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members are in shock after one person died and several others were injured in a shooting in Henning, Tennessee on Sunday.

Officers were called to a bar in the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. and all of the victims were rushed to area hospitals.

"It's a scary thought man. It's scary for the community, because they should have had this place shut down from the past and all. It's been going on for years," Robert Beasley said.

"It's quiet. It's just that sometimes on Friday the clubs open and the Sheriff's Departments comes through to try and make sure it shuts down at a reasonable time, but when you get people that get alcohol in their system, things tend to happen," Delvric Alston said.

So far there's no word on what led to the violent incident.

Lauderdale County has called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. The victims have not been identified, but so far, no arrests have been made.