× Suspect charged after man dies from injuries sustained during beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man severely beaten out of his own car is finally getting justice weeks following the incident.

On May 26, Martez Goodman approached Roosevelt Wright in the 1000 block of South Wellington and began arguing with him over money, police said. Goodman then allegedly reached into the vehicle and pulled the victim out, beating and kicking him all over his body.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died several days later on June 7.

The medical examiner said the victim sustained several bleeds on his brain, had a fractured neck and other internal injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

Two witnesses in the area at the time identified Goodman, which led to him making several general threats about people identifying him.

According to police, 40-year-oldGoodman was charged with first-degree murder.