Raconteurs, Brandi Carlile, Wu Tang set for Mempho Music Fest 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup for the Mempho Music Festival 2019 was announced Monday, and the lineup includes The Raconteurs featuring Jack White, Grammy-winning folk artist Brandi Carlile and legendary hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan.
The festival, now in its third year, is set for Oct. 19 and 20 at Shelby Farms Park.
Other artists scheduled to play include:
- The Revivalists
- Margo Price
- lovelytheband
- Valerie June
- PJ Morton
- DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia
- Matt Maeson
- Reignwolf
- Missio
- Lord T & Eloise
- Smith & Thell
- Marcella & Her Lovers
- Mark Edgar Stuart
- Summer Avenue
Tickets and information can be found here.