Raconteurs, Brandi Carlile, Wu Tang set for Mempho Music Fest 2019

Posted 11:24 am, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, June 10, 2019

US Jack White and his band "The Raconteurs" perform on stage during the 6th edition of the Rock en Seine music festival, on August 29, 2008 in Saint-Cloud, near Paris. (AFP PHOTO GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup for the Mempho Music Festival 2019 was announced Monday, and the lineup includes The Raconteurs featuring Jack White, Grammy-winning folk artist Brandi Carlile and legendary hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan.

The festival, now in its third year, is set for Oct. 19 and 20 at Shelby Farms Park.

Other artists scheduled to play include:

  • The Revivalists
  • Margo Price
  • lovelytheband
  • Valerie June
  • PJ Morton
  • DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia
  • Matt Maeson
  • Reignwolf
  • Missio
  • Lord T & Eloise
  • Smith & Thell
  • Marcella & Her Lovers
  • Mark Edgar Stuart
  • Summer Avenue

Tickets and information can be found here.

