Raconteurs, Brandi Carlile, Wu Tang set for Mempho Music Fest 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup for the Mempho Music Festival 2019 was announced Monday, and the lineup includes The Raconteurs featuring Jack White, Grammy-winning folk artist Brandi Carlile and legendary hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan.

The festival, now in its third year, is set for Oct. 19 and 20 at Shelby Farms Park.

Other artists scheduled to play include:

The Revivalists

Margo Price

lovelytheband

Valerie June

PJ Morton

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia

Matt Maeson

Reignwolf

Missio

Lord T & Eloise

Smith & Thell

Marcella & Her Lovers

Mark Edgar Stuart

Summer Avenue

Tickets and information can be found here.