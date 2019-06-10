Police say woman robbed, another kidnapped in Cooper-Young

Posted 5:01 pm, June 10, 2019, by and

Young Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man robbed a woman and her grandson at gunpoint Thursday night in Cooper-Young, then kidnapped and robbed another woman just minutes later and a couple of blocks away.

The first incident happened to an Uber Eats driver and her grandson, who were making a delivery on New York Street near Southern around 10 p.m. As they walked back to their car, they told police a man wearing a black and white bandana got out of a sedan with a gun in his hand.

Police say he fired several shots at the pair and demanded the woman hand over her belongings before opening the door to her car and taking a bag with her wallet, then driving away.

A few minutes later, another woman said she was walking on Young Avenue and turned onto Bruce Street to look at some flowers, when a sedan pulled up beside her.

A man in the car pointed a gun at her, grabbed her and forced her in the vehicle. Police said he put on a black bandana, then hit the woman with a handgun, locked the doors and drove off.

The woman was able to unlock her door and jumped out of the moving car about two blocks away. She ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police say they have surveillance camera footage of the suspect.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.