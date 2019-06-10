× Police say woman robbed, another kidnapped in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man robbed a woman and her grandson at gunpoint Thursday night in Cooper-Young, then kidnapped and robbed another woman just minutes later and a couple of blocks away.

The first incident happened to an Uber Eats driver and her grandson, who were making a delivery on New York Street near Southern around 10 p.m. As they walked back to their car, they told police a man wearing a black and white bandana got out of a sedan with a gun in his hand.

Police say he fired several shots at the pair and demanded the woman hand over her belongings before opening the door to her car and taking a bag with her wallet, then driving away.

A few minutes later, another woman said she was walking on Young Avenue and turned onto Bruce Street to look at some flowers, when a sedan pulled up beside her.

A man in the car pointed a gun at her, grabbed her and forced her in the vehicle. Police said he put on a black bandana, then hit the woman with a handgun, locked the doors and drove off.

The woman was able to unlock her door and jumped out of the moving car about two blocks away. She ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police say they have surveillance camera footage of the suspect.