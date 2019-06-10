× Police: 19-year-old charged with stealing man’s car, trying to kill him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is facing serious charges after police say he stole a man’s car and tried to kill him.

On April 15, the victim made his way to the 1900 block of Philsar and was told by a woman to park his 2000 BMW in a certain spot while she gathered her belongings. After getting inside the vehicle, the woman then tried to get the victim to go inside a certain apartment, but when he didn’t comply with her request she snatched his keys and jumped out of the car.

That’s when the victim said Diante Gardner came out of an apartment firing a gun. It was the same apartment that the woman had tried to get the victim to go into, police said.

Gardner pulled the victim from the vehicle and then demanded his money and the keys to the vehicle. The victim told authorities he reminded the suspect that the woman had his keys, to which Gardner responded by yelling for the woman.

The 19-year-old then told the man to run and fired two shots at him as he fled.

Gardner was identified by the victim and charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm.