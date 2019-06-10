Manhunt Monday: Police search for 16-year-old’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police say a teenager had no idea what was coming his way in the moments before his murder.

Taylon Vail, 16, was gunned down while playing a video game on his phone in West Memphis. It happened in April 2019, and police are still searching for his killer.

Tabatha Vail can't stop the tears from flowing down her face.

"You took a kid that had dreams. I mean, he dreamed so big," Taylon's mother said.

Police say Taylon was spending the night at his grandparents' home on East Harrison Street when someone sprayed the house with bullets. He was hit several times.

Tabatha was out of town when she got the phone call from her mom.

"She was like, Tab, Taylon has been shot, and when she said that I immediately knew that it wasn't good."

"This 16-year-old was at his grandparent's house, on the couch, playing on his phone, he had no idea what was coming his way," Detective Lauryn Dixon, with the West Memphis Police Department, said.

Dixon isn't convinced that Taylon was the intended target, but they admit no other home on East Harrison Street was shot into.

Tabatha wants her son's killers caught, so they can pay for tearing her family apart.

"I hope that you're not sleeping at all. I hope that you're not sleeping at all," she said.

If you know who killed 16-year old Taylon Vail call The West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-4444. Police are offering a reward of up to two-thousand dollars for information that leads to an arrest.