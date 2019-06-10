× Man shot in southwest Memphis driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after a shooting that left a man in critical condition in southwest Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting call on South Third Street at 4 a.m., where they found a man who’d been shot in the upper torso. That victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The victim, along with a witness, told police Leland Maxwell shot him as he sat in a vehicle in a driveway a few blocks away in the 3000 block of Ford Road.

Maxwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.