Man shot in southwest Memphis driveway

Posted 8:04 am, June 10, 2019, by

Leland Maxwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after a shooting that left a man in critical condition in southwest Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting call on South Third Street at 4 a.m., where they found a man who’d been shot in the upper torso. That victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The victim, along with a witness, told police Leland Maxwell shot him as he sat in a vehicle in a driveway a few blocks away in the 3000 block of Ford Road.

Maxwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Google Map for coordinates 35.066956 by -90.080574.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.