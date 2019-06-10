Man accused of stealing more than $700,000 worth of iPhones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI is coming after a man for hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of iPhones missing from a Memphis warehouse.

It all started Dec. 17, 2018, when an XPO Logistics facility reported more than $500,000 in missing iPhones to the Memphis Police Department.

After setting up extra security, XPO officials say they observed Marc Johnson, who had been with the company for 20 years, stealing iPhones.

Just a few days later on Dec. 20, a Memphis Police task force arrested him on his way home from work. They say they found more than $64,000 in stolen iPhones in his car.

After pulling Johnson over, officers searched his home in the 7400 block of Cash Cove. That's when they found more then $368,000 worth of cash. Most of which was locked in a safe.

WREG knocked on the door of Johnson's listed address, but no one answered.

FBI policy does not allow for comments on a case until it's past the appeals phase, but the United States is now pursuing Johnson for all of the money they found in his home.

Unfortunately, tracking the stolen phones seems unlikely. XPO estimates Johnson stole more than $700,000 worth of iPhones.

Reporter: Peter Fleischer