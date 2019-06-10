Live at 9: Communiride, Deborah Spera, The Oldies Soldies Love Jam & Father’s Day grilling

Make a Difference Monday: Communiride

Ayile Arnett is connecting volunteers with people who need something they can’t always find here in the Mid-South: transportation. She explained just how they get you where you need to go or even bring what you need directly to you.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Deborah Spera

You may have seen her name list as an executive producer for hit shows like Criminal Minds, Army Wives and more. Now, Deborah Spera is taking on a new challenge: novel writing. "Call Your Daughter Home" is the story of some unforgettable southern women leading up to a turbulent time in U.S. history.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oldies Soldies Love Jam

The 7th annual Oldies Soldies Love Jam is going to be a night of classic Memphis music from of the Bluff City's own. To go a long with it, they're raising money to help out St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrating Father's Day on the grill

Father's Day is just around the corner, but if you're stumped on what to make, help is here. Our own Alex Coleman is live in the News Channel 3 backyard at the grill with more on how you can make this day special.