Germantown residents recovering after floodwaters wash through homes

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The water might be gone, but the cleanup is far from over.

Germantown residents spent the weekend gutting their homes after historic flash flooding took over neighborhoods early Friday morning. Dozens of homes were affected.

The Schwarzmanns live in the Shady Creek subdivision and are trying to stay positive after their home was damaged Friday. Now their home is a work site.

"It's been a lot. It's been 12 to 15 hours a day," Jay Schwarzmann said.

The couple estimates more than $100,000 in damage was done. While they're thankful to be receiving help from family and friends, there are still a few challenges.

"Well I have a 4-month-old baby, so that's been a bit of a challenge since we don't want our baby in a house that smells like mildew," Stacey Schwarzmann said.

A few streets over, more work is underway.

"We have to cut every single wall, remove all the insulation. It's still soaking wet after four days," Jacob Roberts, with Landmark Construction & Emergency Services, said.

Roberts says they're swamped with work.

"I've worked 84 hours this week. Pretty much every restoration company is."

Despite the setbacks, Jay Schwarzmann says everyone in the Germantown community is doing what they can to chip in.

"There's a Facebook group called Germantown Helps that's out there now, and if anybody needs something then just reach out and say what you need. People are fulfilling the requests and bringing food, bringing packing supplies. Whatever you need."

Jay estimates the repairs to his home won't be completed for another three to six months.