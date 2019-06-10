× Crittenden County corrections officer arrested after plot to sneak drugs into jail uncovered

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A Crittenden County correctional officer and a Memphis man were arrested after officials say they tried to sneak drugs into the Crittenden County Jail.

According to Sheriff Mike Allen authorities were made aware of the plan about a week before Julian Taylor of Memphis brought the drugs into the sheriff’s department. They were able to set up surveillance and catch the 30-year-old slipping the drugs into a trash can in the bathroom.

Several minutes later, officials said Torell Harris, 23, of West Memphis went into the restroom, retrieved the drugs and then made his way back inside the jail.

Both men were taken into custody a short time later.

Harris had only been employed as a correction officer for approximately five months, Allen said.

Both were charged with furnishing prohibited articles and possession of a controlled substance.