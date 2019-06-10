Crews find body of Tennessee toddler swept away in fast-moving water

Posted 10:15 am, June 10, 2019, by

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say crews have found the body of a 2-year-old boy swept away by fast-moving water at Cummins Falls State Park in Tennessee.

News outlets report Jackson County Emergency Management officials said in a statement that the child’s body was recovered Monday.

The agency said heavy rains on Sunday made conditions dangerous and led to more than 60 people being rescued at the popular swimming spot. Officials said the search for the boy began Sunday evening but was called off due to weather conditions and low lighting.

Agency spokesman Ethan Burris told news outlets that search efforts resumed at 6 a.m. Monday and crews found the body shortly after 7 a.m.

The boy’s identity hasn’t been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.