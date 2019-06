× Car slams into home sending one person to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a car slammed into a home early Monday morning.

According to officials, a male driver crashed into a home in the 4300 block of Winterpark Drive. He was then rushed to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.

A WREG photographer said it appears the driver also hit another vehicle before driving into the home.

No one inside the home was injured.