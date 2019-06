× Bobcat kitten rescued in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A bobcat kitten is safe after it was rescued in Collierville Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted on Facebook saying Shelby County Wildlife Officer Andy Tweed saw the kitten was stuck behind a pool pump.

The kitten’s mother was waiting nearby. Officers say the bobcat quickly ran to its mother after being released. They’re both back in the woods.