Authorities say two inmates were aided in escape from Cross County Jail

Posted 7:11 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12PM, June 10, 2019

Austin Dooley, Greg Farmer

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities are searching for two inmates who they say were “aided” in their escape from the Cross County Jail.

Gregory Farmer and Austin Dooley escaped early Monday morning. They were assisted by “an outside source.”

Both Dooley and Farmer were in jail for felony offenses and are considered dangerous.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Ellis and Stephanie Henderson were arrested in connection with the escape.

If you have any information on the location of Farmer and Dooley contact the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700

