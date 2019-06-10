× Arkansas State Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Hoxie

HOXIE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing child alert for 12-year-old Ethan Bailey.

According to authorities, the pre-teen was last seen leaving a home on Detroit Street in Hoxie on his bike on Saturday, June 8. The town is located in Lawrence County, which is about 104 miles northwest of Memphis.

The child is described as being four feet two inches tall, 60 pounds with brown hair. He was riding a black bike with green wheel rims and handlebars.

Call the Hoxie Police Department at (870) 886-2525, extension 7 if you can help.