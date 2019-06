× Memphis Police search for missing teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Monday morning in Orange Mound.

Diamond Ryan, 16, ran away from her home in the 300 block of Hodges and was last seen in the area of Boston Street and Douglass.

Police said she has a mental condition.

Anyone with information should call Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-545-4479.