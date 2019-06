MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video released The Memphis Police Department shows three suspects burglarizing KIPP Memphis Preparatory Middle School in the 2200 block of Cory on Saturday, June 4.

According to a report, video surveillance footage captured three men taking a television and other items before they sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the school.

The suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.