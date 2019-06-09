× Man killed after crashing into tractor in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Marshall County officials are responding to a fatal accident on a Mississippi highway.

The accident reportedly happened around noon on highway 309 south near North Cooper Road.

According to the Mississippi Highway patrol, the victim was traveling southbound on highway 309 when he left the roadway on the west side and crashed into a parked tractor.

The victim was killed in the crash.

MHP has identified the victim as James E. Street of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.