× Man robbed at gunpoint while working on Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man working on a Berclair home off of Danita Street was robbed at gunpoint while children were just feet away.

Reno Pope, with Handyman Services, walked us through what his brother-in-law went through Friday night.

“He was up on it normally how you would, but he was facing this way, because he was doing these window seals here.”

That’s when Pope says his brother-in-law was caught off guard.

The victim told police three or four males approached him. He says they were possibly around 17-years-old.

“He said they all had pistols. They put pistols on him and robbed him. He said they went into his pockets, took his paycheck. He had just gotten paid,” Pope said.

He was inside of the home with his 4-year-old daughter and 5 and 6-year-old nephews while the robbery was taking place. They had no idea what was going on.

The victim told authorities that after the suspects robbed him they looked around the home before fleeing the scene. Pope has no idea why they didn’t try and go inside.

Investigators told Pope they are investigating similar cases.

“They said they had a string of robberies reported, and that they had been looking into it.”

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.