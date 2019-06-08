× Razorbacks dominate Rebels in game one of the Super Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Matt Goodheart and Jack Kenley homered and drove in three runs each and Isaiah Campbell was dominant on the mound as Arkansas dominated Mississippi 11-2 on Saturday in the first game of the Fayetteville super regional.

Kenley hit a 3-run homer in the first inning and Goodheart had a 2-run blast in the fourth, which gave the Razorbacks (45-17) a 9-1 lead. Trevor Ezell added a solo shot in the sixth.

Campbell (12-1), a recent second-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners, allowed five hits and struck out seven with one walk. He gave up a home run to Grae Kessinger in the first inning and Thomas Dillard in the ninth before Marshall Denton got the final two outs.

Will Ethridge (7-7) gave up eight runs, six earned, in just 3 1/3 innings for the Rebels (40-26).

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is on Sunday.