× One man injured in Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. — One man has been injured after a shooting in Jonesboro.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call in the 300 block of Melrose Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

Police say the victim, identified as De’marco Locust, was shot in the leg, abdomen and arm. Locust was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses on the scene reportedly told police that they didn’t see anything and don’t know who the suspect might be.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The Jonesboro Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 870-935-5756.