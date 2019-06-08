× Memphis 901 FC fall 0-3 to Indy Eleven, ending winning streak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis 901 FC’s five-match unbeaten run came to an end Saturday, as Memphis was blanked by the Indy Eleven, 0-3.

Memphis ended the match with 48% possession, 11 shots, 3 shots on goal and 21 cross attempts.

Indy attempted 56 more passes and 9 more clearances than the 901 FC.

Memphis and Indy both struggled to find any light through the first 10 minutes of play. Indy maintained 66% possession and had more meaningful possession through the first quarter of the match but were content to play long-balls for the forwards to give chase.

Memphis managed to create the first real chance of the match. They managed to string six passes together, and Lagos Kunga received the ball on top of the box. He completed two step-overs and managed to make two Indy defenders miss, but his shot following the dribbles was blocked on the edge of the area.

Indy continued to threaten the Memphis defense with three corners inside 30 minutes and nearly broke through in the 29th minute.

Forward Thomas Enevoldsen made a move past Marc Burch and attempted a low shot at the near post. The shot did not possess enough power and Jeff Caldwell made a diving save.

Indy eventually broke through the Memphis backline and pulled ahead in the 31st minute.

Enevoldsen received a long pass on the far side of the field and defender Jacob Hauser-Ramsey gave chase. The forward made one move to switch the ball onto his stronger right foot and finessed a shot off the far post, for the opening goal.

Memphis answered minutes later with a chance of their own. Wesley Charpie found space on the right flank to whip in a ground cross to Elliot Collier, but the forwards attempt missed over the crossbar.

Charpie created another clear chance in the 42nd minute. The full-back won the ball off a defender inside Indy’s box and found Jochen Graf in space. Graf rushed his shot and the ball went wide right.

Memphis failed to take control down 0-1 as the second half began. Charpie dove into a challenge on the edge of 901 FC’s box, and Indy won a freekick 28 yards from goal.

Set-piece specialist Kim Do-heon took the free kick. His attempt deflected off of Burch’s foot.

Indy continued to dominate early on in the second half, but Memphis pulled some momentum back with another chance.

Kunga intercepted a pass at midfield and led the break. He played a through-ball into the run of Graf and Collier made a run into the box. Graf decided to forgo a shot attempt and played a pass to Collier instead. The pass looked threatening but trickled past Collier and out of play.

Indy caught the Memphis back line out of position and furthered their lead following another fast-break, 58 minutes into the match.

The match started to die down in the following 15 minutes. Memphis tightened up the loose play at the back and managed a few set pieces.

The 901 FC started to build momentum 15 minutes before the final whistle. They managed back-to-back corner kicks, but Indy’s defense showed why they have only conceded one goal in their last five matches.

Memphis failed to score against one of the best defensive teams in the USL. They found their way into Indy’s final third on multiple occasions but failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

—By Caleb Hilliard