Man found dead after shooting on East Parkway

Posted 8:10 am, June 8, 2019, by

Scott Olson/Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a shooting Saturday night on the edge of Midtown, police said.

Officers responded at 10:30 to 152 E. Parkway North. That address corresponds to a church on the southeast corner of East Parkway and Poplar.

One male victim was found dead at the scene. Police said preliminary evidence indicates the shooting was the result of an argument.

The suspect got away in a red vehicle. Police have not announced any arrests.

