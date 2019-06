× Man dead after tractor-trailer, motorcycle accident in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after an accident in Midtown on Saturday involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue and North McLean Boulevard.

Police said the man was dead upon their arrival at the scene.

No other information is available at this point, but WREG will update this story if we learn more.