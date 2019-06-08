× Escaped inmate out of Arkansas captured in Florida

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — An inmate who escaped from a work release site in Arkansas has been captured.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Christopher Baggett was taken into custody on Saturday morning in Florida. The Santa Rose County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

Baggett reportedly escaped a work release site in Luxora, Arkansas on Thursday, June 6. Baggett was in jail after being convicted of several felonies, including burglary and theft of property.

Baggett is being held in Florida until he is extradited back to Arkansas. The Arkansas DOC says they are coordinating extradition plans with the Arkansas State Police and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.