× Adult, juvenile shot in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including one juvenile, were shot in Hickory Hill on Saturday night and taken to the hospital.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that the two people were shot, one being a juvenile, at 5959 Winchester Road around 8 p.m. The adult was taken to Regional One Hospital and the juvenile to LeBonheur.

Both victims were listed as being in non-critical condition.

Police said the male suspects were last seen in a four-door silver vehicle leaving southbound on Hickory Hill.