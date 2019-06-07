× Visitation suspended at 201 Poplar for ‘at least a week’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Visitation is suspended at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar for at least a week due to “technical difficulties,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

A message from the office did not elaborate on what those difficulties were, but said the county was working on the issue. The sheriff’s office said detainees are encouraged to call loved ones by phone for now.

The Jail East Women’s facility and Juvenile Court detention are not affected.

The sheriff’s office said they will notify the public once visitation has resumed.