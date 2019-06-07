× Two Southaven residents identified as victims of deadly wreck in eastern Mississippi

SCOOBA, Miss. — Two Southaven residents were killed in a four-vehicle crash this week in eastern Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified those killed Wednesday as 56-year-old Kimberly S. Holliday and 12-year-old Bailey Southerlen, both of Southaven, Mississippi; and 67-year-old Kathleen Estling of Altoon, Iowa.

Five other people were injured.

Investigators said a southbound pickup crossed the median of U.S. Highway 45 and hit three northbound vehicles — one carrying Estling and another carrying Holliday and Southerlen. The other vehicle hit was a Meridian school bus with a driver but no passengers.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore described the scene of the wreck as “chaos.”

It was the second fatal wreck within three days near the small town of Scooba in Kemper County. Eight people were killed Monday when a box truck and a passenger van collided on Mississippi Highway 16.

“I’m asking you to please pray for this county and all of those affected in our county for the last few days,” Moore told WTOK-TV . “That’s a lot of fatalities, and we are asking for everyone to pray for the families that are involved.”

Scooba, with a population of about 695, is near the Alabama state line.